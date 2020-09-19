JUST IN
Tripura reports 535 fresh coronavirus cases, seven new fatalities

Tripura's Covid-19 tally rose to 21,507 on Saturday as 535 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Community healthcare volunteers check the temperature and oxygen level of slum residents during a campaign for coronavirus testing

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose

to 21,507 on Saturday as 535 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Seven fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 235, he said.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has accounted for 130 of the 235 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state so far, the official said.

Tripura now has 7,107 active coronavirus cases, while 14,142 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 23 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The state has tested 3,52,007 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 18:50 IST

