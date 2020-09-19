Tripura reports 535 fresh coronavirus cases, seven new fatalities

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose



to 21,507 on Saturday as 535 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Seven fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's death toll to 235, he said.

West district, under which Agartala falls, has accounted for 130 of the 235 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state so far, the official said.

now has 7,107 active cases, while 14,142 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 23 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The state has tested 3,52,007 samples for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

