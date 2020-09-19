Maharashtra: 22% of 712,000 suspects test positive for Covid-19 in Thane

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 1,796 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Thane district
Maharashtra: Kalyan, Navi Mumbai have over 3,000 active Covid-19 cases
August sees fastest growth of Covid-19 in Maharashtra with 370,000 cases
Maharashtra coronavirus update: Thane records 1,600 Covid cases; 34 deaths
Maharashtra update: Thane district records 1,590 new Covid cases, 29 deaths
-
At least 22 per cent of 7.12 lakh
suspects tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra's Thane district have turned out be positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday.
As many as 7,12,567 persons have been tested so far, of which 1,55,314 had contracted the infection, the official said.
With the addition of 1,995 cases on Friday, the COVID-19 tally in the district has risen to 1,55,314, he said.
The district also recorded 29 more casualties that have taken the toll to 4,082, the official added.
The recovery rate in the district was 85.17 per cent, while the mortality rate stood at 2.63 per cent, he said.
A total of 18,931 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the district, the official said.
According to official data, Kalyan's tally stood at 37,831, followed by Navi Mumbai at 32,371 and Thane city at 32,082.
In case of deaths, Thane has recorded 922 casualties, Kalyan 757 and Navi Mumbai 685, it was stated.
Meanwhile, Palghar district has recorded 31,310 COVID-19 cases and 602 deaths, an official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU