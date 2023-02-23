JUST IN
Top headlines: FDI equity inflow contracts, no increment for Flipkart execs
Latest LIVE: AAP, BJP councillors exchange blows amid clash at MCD House
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan near China border on Thursday
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to arrive in Bengaluru for G20 finance meet
PM to address 12 webinars for effective execution of Budget initiatives
TMS Ep375: Wheat crop, Air India, rice exporters' shares, political symbols
Assam cabinet approves guidelines for RoW for speedy rollout of 5G
Upendra Kushwaha to launch 'Virasat Bachao Naman Yatra' on Feb 28
Nitish Kumar will not give the CM's chair to Tejashwi, says BJP leader
PM reviews 9 infra projects worth over Rs 41,500 cr spread across 13 states
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Pentagon releases selfie taken by US pilot of Chinese spy balloon
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tropical Cyclone Freddy leaves 4 dead, 11,000 displaced in Madagascar: UN

Tropical Cyclone Freddy slamming into Madagascar's eastern coast has claimed the lives of at least four people and displaced 11,000 others from their homes, a UN spokesman said.

Topics
Cyclone | Madagascar | United Nations

IANS  |  United Nations 

Cyclone Shaheen like to intensify into severe cyclonic storm: IMD

Tropical Cyclone Freddy slamming into Madagascar's eastern coast has claimed the lives of at least four people and displaced 11,000 others from their homes, a UN spokesman said.

Government preliminary estimates showed that although the storm weakened before landfall near the city of Mananjary, it brought devastating winds, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Wednesday. More than 4,500 houses were flooded or damaged, mainly in the Vatovavy region.

"We and our humanitarian partners are supporting the government in the response and have started providing assistance to some 7,000 people who were evacuated from their homes," Dujarric added.

"Assessments will start tomorrow (Thursday) to determine the full extent of the damage and the response required."

After crossing Madagascar, Freddy is expected to head into the Mozambican Channel and re-strengthen before landing in Mozambique on Thursday, he said.

The spokesman added the UN and its partners are supplying residents with food, camp management and emergency telecommunications equipment. Nutrition supplies were replenished at health centres ahead of the cyclone, Xinhua news agency reported.

Next week, humanitarians will begin distributing cash and education assistance, he said.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cyclone

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 09:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU