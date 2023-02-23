Assam cabinet approves guidelines for RoW for speedy rollout of 5G

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved guidelines for granting 'Right of Way' (RoW) to telecommunication infrastructure in the state to facilitate speedy rollout of .

The highlights of the guidelines include single window clearance for RoW applications, integration of RoW applications with Central Gatishakti Sanchar Portal for purposes, provision for use of street infrastructure for deployment of small cells and overground cables, Tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said at the media briefing after the meeting.

The other guidelines include provision for deployment of poles for installation of small cells or overground telecommunication cables along with structure of fees for various components of RoW and revenue sharing pattern amongst the stakeholders, he said.

The cabinet also approved the revival of the Flying Club for the benefit of aspiring commercial pilots of the state and proposal for re-engagement of 17 former employees of the Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) in different departments as per their qualification by condoning their upper age limit and taking up Special Recruitment Board from the list submitted by the ex-employees unions, Baruah said.

For improving public safety, the cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, gave its nod to Assam Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Bill, 2023 which mandates use of surveillance equipment like CCTVs in spaces that see congregations of people.

It gave its go head for the release of Rs 361.42 crore to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) as the second instalment for the year 2022-23 for its overall development.

The council of ministers also approved raising a loan of Rs 414.42 crore from NABARD that includes Rs 223.80 crore for 1000 model anganwadi centres in 35 districts, Rs 160.69 crore for three rural road projects in two districts and Rs 29.91 crore for 39 soil conservation and water harvesting projects in 20 districts, the minister said.

The cabinet sanctioned the amendment to Medical Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into Post Graduate Degree and Diploma Courses) Rules, 2021 to incentivise PG medical students to pursue pre and para clinical subjects and also approved the amendment to Assam Science and Technology University Act for its efficient functioning.

The Assam Engineering College, Guwahati will be declared a constituent college of the university, Baruah said.

The Cabinet also approved the amendment to the composition of Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board, recognition to the three-year diploma in engineering awarded by State Council of Technical Education (SCTE) as equivalent to Class 12 (Science) and will be applicable to all polytechnic students holding a diploma in engineering awarded by SCTE.

It also sanctioned Rs 270 crore as grant-in-aid for the Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana for paddy procurement by Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited in an uninterrupted manner and to implement the Amrit Sarovar Mission which is aimed at developing and rejuvenating at least 75 water bodies in each district, the minister added.

