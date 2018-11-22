Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner reaches Jaisalmer to attend a wedding

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, arrived in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan Thursday to attend a wedding, a police official said.

Trump's daughter, did not accompany Kushner who landed in Jaisalmer on a chartered plane Thursday evening.

US president son-in-law has arrived in Jaisalmer alone. He is here to attend a wedding ceremony of an industrialist friend who studied with Kushner, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajeev Dutta told PTI.

Police officials said Kushner was attending the wedding ceremony of a New Delhi-based industrialist.

The Jaisalmer district administration had earlier received confirmation of Kushner's visit only. There was speculation that he will be visiting 'Sun City' along with his wife.

In view of the visit from November 22 to 25, security arrangements have been beefed-up in the city.

"Additional force has been deployed with trained commandos and advanced weapons for a private visit of the US president's son-in-law," a police officer in Jaisalmer, Jagdish Chandra Sharma, said.