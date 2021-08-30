Turkey registers 17,332 new coronavirus cases, tally at 6,346,881

-
-
Turkey on Sunday confirmed 17,332 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,346,881, according to its health ministry.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 255 to 56,213, while 11,396 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 286,425 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
More than 47.79 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 36.63 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 93 million doses including the third booster jabs.
