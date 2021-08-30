Covid-19 cases in Africa surpass 7.72 million: Centers for Disease Control

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in reached 7,721,121 as of Sunday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 194,160 and 6,854,726 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,757,191 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 849,532 as of Sunday afternoon.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

--IANS

int/rs

