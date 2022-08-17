Vehicles can now drive through multi-level parking at IGI airport

Starting from Wednesday, all private and commercial vehicles will be able to drive through the Multi-Level (MLCP) area at the to pick up passengers

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that currently, private and some commercial vehicles use Lane 3 of Terminal 3 forecourt to pick up the arriving passengers.

"The decision to shift cars from Lane 3 of Terminal 3 forecourt to the MLCP area has been taken to enhance the passenger experience for the arriving passengers at the forecourt area of T3. DIAL has put up adequate signage across the terminal building and approach roads about the new traffic movement initiative," said an airport spokesperson.

" is continuously working to provide a convenient and safe airport environment for arriving passengers. All arrival pick-up vehicles for passengers will need to go to the MLCP at Terminal 3. MLCP provides a clean and systematic arrangement along with multiple passenger facilities and amenities for pick-up and parking. Adequate staff and signage have been deployed across the terminal building and approach road to guide the people to ensure a hassle-free experience. This plan will further enhance the passenger experience for the arriving passengers at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL.

Under the new traffic movement plan, DIAL has made the first 15 minutes of parking of all private vehicles at the MLCP free.

After this, applicable parking charges would apply. However, the commercial vehicles will be charged as per the applicable parking rates in Lane 3.

Passengers and their family members reaching the airport will be guided through signage and barriers at the entry to Lane 3 for hassle free-parking.

DIAL will deploy Raxa Guards, who will help direct these vehicles to reach the MLCP.

Additionally, passengers can also get updates through Delhi Airport's social media handles.

The MLCP has sufficient area for pick-up and helps the passengers commute further from the airport.

It has all the facilities like food and beverage counters, ATMs, washrooms, baby care room, waiting lounge, mobile charging stations, among others.

