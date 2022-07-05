Twitter files petition for judicial review of Indian orders on takedown

Twitter has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court for a judicial review of an order calling upon it to take down content against the Indian government from its platform. This comes even as the company has complied with the Information Technology Ministry’s July notice of removing certain content from its site.
However, the details of the content for which the US microblogging firm wants a judicial review could not be ascertained. A Reuters report said Twitter argued in its request for a judicial review that some removal orders fell short of the procedural requirements of India's IT act, without specifying which ones Twitter wanted to be reviewed.
An email sent to Twitter on the petition it filed did not elicit a response. Attempts to connect with the IT ministry on the issue also drew a blank.
Twitter has been having run-ins with the government on the time taken to remove the content from its platform. On June 27, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a notice to the Chief Compliance Officer of Twitter Inc, giving the company ‘one last opportunity' to act on multiple content take-down notices by July 4. Failure to comply with the notice may lead to loss of immunity as an intermediary under the IT Act 2000, the ministry warned.
In May the government asked Twitter to take action on content related to Khalistan and Kashmir. According to media reports, the government had asked Twitter to remove 60 accounts and tweets from journalists, politicians and supporters of farmer protests.
A ministry official, had then told Business Standard that Twitter had failed to act on multiple content take-down notices issued under section 69(A) of the IT Act. The social media company had also failed to act on non-compliance notices sent at different times, they added. However, the details about the specific content, which was asked to be taken down remain unclear.
As per section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the government reserves the power to issue directions for blocking public access to any information under specific circumstances. It can ask to take down any digital information in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, and defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, or public order.
Meanwhile, the government has proposed to set up a grievance appellate committee to look into appeals filed by individuals against the decisions taken by the grievance officers of social media platforms.
Twitter meanwhile in its transparency report for the period of April 22, 2022 to May 25, 2022 said that it received a total 1,583 grievances and action was taken against 1,621 URLs. For the same period it also received 115 grievances for Twitter account suspension.
The platform also suspended a total of 46,526 accounts proactively. Of these 43,656 accounts were suspended for issues like child sexual exploitation and related issues and 2,870 accounts were suspended for promotion of terrorism.
