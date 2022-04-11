Twitter handles of UP govt, state information department hacked briefly

-
Two Twitter handles of the Uttar Pradesh government and the state information department were hacked briefly on Monday, officials said.
Both the accounts have been restored.
The verified Twitter handle of the Government of Uttar Pradesh (@UPGovt), which has 2.7 million followers, was hacked for around 10 minutes, a senior official told PTI.
A fact check Twitter handle operated by the information department -- @InfoUPFactCheck -- was also hacked.
The @InfoUPFactCheck handle is followed by over 24,000 people.
In the early hours of Saturday, the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked briefly.
A case was registered in this connection at the Cyber Crime police station in Lucknow.
"The account was hacked for around 29 minutes at night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity," a senior official had told PTI.
The Twitter handle @CMOfficeUP has over 40 lakh followers.
