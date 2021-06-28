Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari files caveat petition in Supreme Court

India MD has filed a caveat in the dated June 26 asking that he should be heard before any orders are passed in any appeal filed by the Ghaziabad police against the relief granted by Karnataka High Court.

Karnataka HC, on Thursday, granted interim relief to Maheshwari in the Ghaziabad assault video that had gone viral on the microblogging platform. The HC had also directed that no coercive action will be taken against him till June 29.

The court had also remarked that if the Ghaziabad police want to examine the MD then it can be done through virtual mode. An email sent to remained unanswered till the time of filing this report.

The UP police had issued a notice to Maheshwari on June 17 to report at the Loni Border police station within seven days of receiving the notice to get his statement recorded. The case relates to an ongoing complaint related to tweets on the assault of an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad.

Twitter on Monday, June 21, restricted tweets showing video and images from the viral video, according to a filing with the Lumen Database by the microblogging platform.

The tweets are withheld for users in India.

Ghaziabad Police said the assault on the Muslim man was a personal dispute but was being painted as a communal issue on Twitter. Some media platforms and journalists were also named in the complaint.

Maheshwari, who is based in Bengaluru, had been summoned last week for questioning by the UP Police. He had made himself available on a video call, but the UP Police summoned him to appear physically at the Loni Border station.

The lawyer appearing for Maheshwari cited the case of journalist Vinod Dua, where another High Court had allowed investigation through video conferencing.