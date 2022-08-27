Tikait accuses govt of misleading people over MSP, says stir will continue

-
ALSO READ
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait receives 'death' threat; complaint filed
There will be a major people's movement soon, says Rakesh Tikait
What is global minimum corporate tax?
People's decision paramount, hope govts work for farmers: Rakesh Tikait
After split in BKU, Tikait brothers now facing probe for grabbing govt land
-
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday accused the Centre of misleading people over the minimum support price for crops and said the stir for it will continue.
Tikait said this while addressing the farmers who are protesting for the past 65 days against the acquisition of 1,810 acres by the government.
Tikait said the government must pass a bill in Parliament, ensuring MSP for crops.
He also alleged that the government is not ready to talk on farmers' issues.
"Some traitors are roaming in the name of farmer leaders who speak the language of the government. The government is cheating the farmers but the farmers' fight will not end. Farmers will not bow down to the arbitrariness of the government," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 06:49 IST