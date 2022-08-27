Tikait accuses govt of misleading people over MSP, says stir will continue

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday accused the of misleading people over the minimum support price for crops and said the stir for it will continue.

Tikait said this while addressing the farmers who are protesting for the past 65 days against the acquisition of 1,810 acres by the government.

Tikait said the government must pass a bill in Parliament, ensuring .

He also alleged that the government is not ready to talk on farmers' issues.

"Some traitors are roaming in the name of farmer leaders who speak the language of the government. The government is cheating the farmers but the farmers' fight will not end. Farmers will not bow down to the arbitrariness of the government," he said.

