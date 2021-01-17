Over 1,000 birds found dead across Maharashtra, samples sent for testing

-
Over a 1000 birds were found dead
in different parts of Maharashtra on January 15 and samples have been sent for bird flu tests, a health official said on Saturday.
Nine districts, namely Pune, Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Latur, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Solapur and Raigad, have so far reported bird flu cases, he added.
"We received reports of deaths of 982 poultry birds and 67 other varieties. Samples have been sent to check for avian influenza virus. So far, 22 districts have reported such bird deaths," he said.
