Over 1,000 birds found dead across Maharashtra, samples sent for testing

Over a 1000 birds were found dead



in different parts of on January 15 and samples have been sent for tests, a health official said on Saturday.

Nine districts, namely Pune, Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Latur, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Solapur and Raigad, have so far reported cases, he added.

"We received reports of deaths of 982 poultry birds and 67 other varieties. Samples have been sent to check for avian influenza virus. So far, 22 districts have reported such bird deaths," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)