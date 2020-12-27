Rajinikanth to be discharged from hospital, advised bed rest

Tamil superstar-politician will be discharged from hospital on Sunday.

Apollo Hospital Hyderabad, where the 70-year-old actor was undergoing treatment, issued a statement on Sunday informing about the actor's health condition and sharing the news of his discharge.

The statement reads: "Mr was admitted to the hospital on 25 December 2020 with severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today.

"In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age, the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet.

"1. Complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure.

"2. Minimal physical activity and avoid stress.

"In view of the above conditions he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid-19."

Earlier in the day, the hospital had issued a bulletin saying there is nothing alarming in the test reports of the actor-politician.

"All the investigations reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports. The team of doctors will evaluate him this afternoon and take a decision on his discharge," the medical bulletin issued by the hospital had stated.

The 70-year-old superstar was admitted to the hospital on Friday with severe fluctuations in blood pressure.

