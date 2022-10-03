Forty-two people injured after Durga Puja 'pandal' fire in UP's Bhadohi

-
Forty-two people were injured in a fire in a Durga Puja Pandal here on Sunday evening, officials said.
"A total of 42 people were injured in a fire at Durga Puja Pandal under Aurai Police Station area. The matter is being investigated," District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said.
The DM along with other senior officials of the district reached the spot to oversee the rescue efforts.
Nine people were admitted in a local hospital, while 33 others with serious burn injuries were referred to a hospital in nearby Varanasi.
An official of the fire department said that the incident occurred around 9.30 pm when an aarti was being performed.
Around 300 people were inside the Pandal at the time of the incident..
Prima facie, an electric short circuit is believed to be the cause of fire.
First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 08:25 IST
