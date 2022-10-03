JUST IN
Forty-two people injured after Durga Puja 'pandal' fire in UP's Bhadohi

Forty-two people were injured in a fire in a Durga Puja Pandal here on Sunday evening, officials said

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Durga Puja | fire break outs

Press Trust of India  |  Bhadohi (UP) 

Representative Image
Representative Image

Forty-two people were injured in a fire in a Durga Puja Pandal here on Sunday evening, officials said.

"A total of 42 people were injured in a fire at Durga Puja Pandal under Aurai Police Station area. The matter is being investigated," District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said.

The DM along with other senior officials of the district reached the spot to oversee the rescue efforts.

Nine people were admitted in a local hospital, while 33 others with serious burn injuries were referred to a hospital in nearby Varanasi.

An official of the fire department said that the incident occurred around 9.30 pm when an aarti was being performed.

Around 300 people were inside the Pandal at the time of the incident..

Prima facie, an electric short circuit is believed to be the cause of fire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 08:25 IST

