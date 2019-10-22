Banking services take a hit as two employee unions call for strike

Bank unions go on first major strike against merger
Two pubic sector bank unions take part in the strike on October 22 in response to the mega merger of PSBs announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama in August.
Banking operations across India hit as employees of two bank unions sit on a 24-hour bank strike
Out of nine public sector bank unions, two workmen unions — All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) are backing the strike. The two unions represent almost 50 per cent of about 800,000 public sector bank employees in the country.
Merger clouded by bipartite agreement
Much of the protests against the merger are clouded by the ongoing bipartite agreement in the banking sector for wage revision. Also, while there is no divergence in views between officers and workmen unions over merger, there is neither any stated agreement over protests against merger.
Nearly 3,00,000 bankers across the nation refused to work on Tuesday
Services like cash deposit and withdrawal at the counter, and cheque clearances have been impacted due to the nationwide strike.
