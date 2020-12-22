Two houses collapse after explosion in Gujarat; at least 3 persons injured

-
At least three persons were
injured after two houses collapsed following a powerful explosion in Kalol town of Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on Tuesday morning, police said.
Two gas pipelines pass through the area, but it is not yet clear what caused the blast, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda said.
The incident took place at Panchvati society in Kalol town, he said.
"Two houses collapsed following a powerful blast in the Panchvati society in the morning. Three injured persons were rescued from the debris admitted to a hospital," he said.
"Pipelines of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and the Gujarat Gas pass through the area. However, an investigation is underway to determine what exactly caused the blast," the official said.
Forensic experts were called to the spot to find out the exact cause of the explosion, he said.
According to locals, the blast, which occurred around 7.30 am, was so powerful that the two double-storey houses were completely destroyed.
"The blast also caused damage to some adjoining houses and vehicles. Glass windows of many houses were shattered," a resident told reporters at the spot.
He said one of the houses which collapsed was locked since a long time, while some people were staying in the other one.
"We learnt that three people were pulled out of the debris," the resident said.
Local Congress MLA Baldevji Thakor rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident.
"It is still not clear what exactly triggered the blast. I have learnt that a gas pipeline runs underneath the society. Two houses were destroyed in the explosion," Thakor said.
