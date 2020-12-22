Santosh Gangwar lays foundation stone of 100 bedded ESIC hospital in J&K

-
ALSO READ
Govt collecting data on migrant workers' suicide from states: Gangwar
ESIC issues guidelines for Covid-19 safety measures at workplace
Parliament passes 3 key labour reform bills amid boycott by oppn parties
How 3 labour codes aim to reform employment contract, layoffs, work safety
Govt plans to implement labour codes on April 1, starts shaping rules
-
Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Monday laid the foundation stone of 100 bedded Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital at Ompura, Budgam.
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha was the chief guest at foundation stone laying ceremony.
According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the four-storied, 100 bedded hospital will be built over an area of five acres and will provide services covering 23 specialities and three super specialities. The facility will come up at an expenditure of Rs 160 crores and is expected to be completed in the next one and a half years. Besides covering registered Insured Persons (IPs), the healthcare facilities will also be available to the general population.
Speaking on the occasion, Gangwar said that ESIC has been working for the past 66 years and has a presence in over 80 per cent of the districts of the country. He said that Srinagar has around 20,000 IPs and they deserve the best healthcare as is available to their counterparts in other regions of the country.
No citizen should be bereft of the benefits of social security coverage, he said, highlighting the strategic role played by ESIC hospitals in fighting the current COVID-19 crisis.
Sinha asserted this is a "historic day" when we talk of the healthcare scenario of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
He thanked Prime Minister Modi and Gangwar for their efforts and expressed hope that the population of Jammu and Kashmir will benefit immensely from the facilities that will be made available at this hospital.
Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE), Apurva Chandra said: "The ESIC has over 3 crore direct beneficiaries and when the number of their dependents is also taken into consideration, the total touches around 13.5 crore individuals which is almost 10 per cent of the total population of India."
Appreciating the efforts of Labour Department, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandra said that these efforts will bear fruit when residents of Kashmir will get access to best healthcare facilities with the coming up of this hospital.
"Best quality healthcare facilities will be provided to ESIC beneficiaries of primarily Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Kashmir division through this hospital," the Ministry said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU