Gujarat reports 1,124 fresh Covid-19 cases, six additional deaths

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat sees 1,372 new Covid cases, 15 deaths; infection count at 127,541
Gujarat's Covid-19 tally reaches 103,006 with 1,311 new cases : Officials
Number of new Covid-19 cases in Gujarat dips below 1,000, tally at 160,722
Gujarat coronavirus update: Tally crosses 100,000, toll rises to 3,064
Gujarat coronavirus update: 1,329 new cases take Covid tally to 1,08,295
-
Gujarat on Saturday saw another 1,124 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,87,240, while the death toll climbed to 3,797 with six more succumbing.
In November so far, the state has seen 14,296 cases with an average of 1,021 per day.
A total of 995 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,70,931, while there are 12,512 active cases.
Case numbers continued to rise in Ahmedabad, which saw 215 new infectees - the fourth consecutive day of 200 plus cases, while Surat saw 185, Rajkot 144, Vadodara 135 and Banaskantha 60.
Mehsana had 55, Gandhinagar 40, Surendranagar 33, Patan 30, Jamnagar 23, Sabarkantha 22, Kheda 19, Morbi 17, Panchmahals 15, Amreli 14, Junagadh 13, Dahod and Mahisagar 12 each, Bharuch and Kutch 10 each, Anand nine, Gir-Somnath seven, Tapi six, Aravalli five, Botad four, Devbhumi Dwarka and Valsad three each and Chotta Udepur, Dangs and Porbandar one each.
Two deaths were reported from Ahmedabad and one each from Gandhinagar, Surat, Amreli and Banaskantha.
The total number of corona deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,931, while 868 have died in Surat, 213 in Vadodara, 168 in Rajkot, 95 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar, among others.
So far 67,87,440 tests have been conducted, while 4,95,933 people are under quarantine.
--IANS
amc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU