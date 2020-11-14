Gujarat reports 1,124 fresh Covid-19 cases, six additional deaths

on Saturday saw another 1,124 cases, taking its tally to 1,87,240, while the death toll climbed to 3,797 with six more succumbing.

In November so far, the state has seen 14,296 cases with an average of 1,021 per day.

A total of 995 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,70,931, while there are 12,512 active cases.

Case numbers continued to rise in Ahmedabad, which saw 215 new infectees - the fourth consecutive day of 200 plus cases, while Surat saw 185, Rajkot 144, Vadodara 135 and Banaskantha 60.

Mehsana had 55, Gandhinagar 40, Surendranagar 33, Patan 30, Jamnagar 23, Sabarkantha 22, Kheda 19, Morbi 17, Panchmahals 15, Amreli 14, Junagadh 13, Dahod and Mahisagar 12 each, Bharuch and Kutch 10 each, Anand nine, Gir-Somnath seven, Tapi six, Aravalli five, Botad four, Devbhumi Dwarka and Valsad three each and Chotta Udepur, Dangs and Porbandar one each.

Two deaths were reported from Ahmedabad and one each from Gandhinagar, Surat, Amreli and Banaskantha.

The total number of corona deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,931, while 868 have died in Surat, 213 in Vadodara, 168 in Rajkot, 95 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar, among others.

So far 67,87,440 tests have been conducted, while 4,95,933 people are under quarantine.

