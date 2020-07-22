Gujarat warns staff against 'malicious' social media campaign on pay hike

The government on



Wednesday cautioned its employees, particularly nurses, police officers and bus conductors, against falling prey to a "malicious" campaign seeking a higher pay grade.

Talking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel alleged that even as the administration was busy tackling coronavirus, "some elements" were trying to mislead and incite the government employees by running a campaign for higher pay grade.

He was referring to a campaign on Twitter and Facebook that seeks higher pay grade for nurses, police officers and conductors employed by the State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

The campaign started a week back after the state government suspended its Government Resolution (GR), which had proposed a reduction in the pay grade of a section of primary teachers. The GR had proposed to reduce the pay grade from Rs 4,200 to Rs 2,800. However, it had suspended the GR following a campaign by teachers.

Citing this decision, other employees have started seeking a higher pay grade to end the "injustice" against them.

"By suspending the GR, we had only restored the old pay grade of Rs 4,200. However, an impression was created that the government has increased the pay grade from Rs 2,800 to Rs 4,200. Now, some elements have started inciting other employees for demanding a rise in the pay grade," Patel said.

"When the administration is busy fighting coronavirus, some people are running a malicious campaign to misguide our employees. First, an attempt was made to incite policemen. Now, health workers are being targeted," he said.

People should be wary of such campaigns...Don' fall prey to such malicious campaign," he added.

Patel, who handles Finance and Health portfolios, cautioned the employees not to get carried away by this kind of campaign from outsiders.

He assured the employees that no injustice has been done to them in terms of the pay grade.

