Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K for fourth consecutive day

Pakistan continued ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) on the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
Defence Ministry spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand said at around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district.
Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the spokesman said.
Pakistan has been continuously violating the ceasefire on the LoC during the last four days.
Tuesday's ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes on a day the authorities are busy counting votes for the district development council (DDC) elections.
Holding of DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir is the first democratic exercise since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.
At least 30 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in more than 3,200 such ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC since January 2020.
--IANS
sq/pgh
