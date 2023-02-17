JUST IN
Average residential property rentals to rise further: Industry experts
UP govt bracing up to launch projects worth over Rs 21 trillion by August
Minimum temperatures in North to rise by 2-4 degrees from Feb 16: IMD
SC takes steps towards reforms in first 100 days of CJI Chandrachud's term
Project Cheetah: Second batch of 12 to be flown in on Saturday
Crackdown on chit fund companies gathers pace in Chhattisgarh
Water security big concern, India should revive connect with nature: PM
Govt plans OTT platform, direct-to-mobile TV, FM auction to expand reach
Chetan Sharma sting operation: Right to privacy vs public interest
Govt exploring options to make ration shops modern, viable: Food Secy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
NGT asks Delhi govt to pay Rs 2,232 cr fine for improper waste management
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit India for G20 finance meetings

Janet Yellen will travel to India next week to attend Group of 20 finance minister meetings in Bengaluru and will address the global economic impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Topics
Janet Yellen | G20 meeting | Finance Ministry

AP  |  Washington 

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to India next week to attend Group of 20 finance minister meetings in Bengaluru and will address the global economic impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as her visit coincides with the one-year anniversary of the invasion.

Yellen's schedule of events will begin on February 23, where she plans to give a speech about the state of the economy as the US and its allies assist Ukraine in defending itself against the invasion, according to the Treasury Department.

She will also talk about bolstering public digital infrastructure and reforming the multilateral development banks, including the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, to make their investment requirements more climate-focused.

This will be the first finance ministers' meeting since India officially became chair of the Group of 20 leading economies in December.

The Indian government has put climate issues at the top of the group's priorities.

A senior Treasury official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the secretary's travel plans said Yellen also intends to ask member countries to reduce emissions and will raise funds for climate finance projects to invest in developing countries' infrastructure, agriculture and renewable sources of energy.

The official also said part of the visit will focus on sovereign debt issues namely Zambia's USD 6 billion debt to China, its biggest creditor.

Yellen visited Lusaka, Zambia's capital city that's visibly dominated by Chinese financing, in January, in part to discuss the country's massive debt to China. Zambia became the site of Africa's first coronavirus pandemic-era sovereign nation to default when it failed to make a USD 42.5 million bond payment in November 2020. Negotiations over how to deal with the debt load have been ongoing.

The G-20, made up of the world's largest economies, has a rolling presidency with a different member state in charge of the group's agenda and priorities each year.

At the UN climate conference last November, India currently the world's third largest emitter of greenhouse gases proposed a phaseout of all fossil fuels and repeatedly emphasized the need to revamp global climate finance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Janet Yellen

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 17:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.