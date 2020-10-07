Two terrorists eliminated in Sugan Shopian encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

-
Two terrorists were neutralised by the security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Sugan Zainapora area of Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.
"Sugan Shopian encounter update: Two unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.
The encounter started on Tuesday evening.
In a similar incident, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces here in the Samboora area of Awantipora district on September 27.
