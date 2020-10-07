JUST IN
Latest News Live: Two terrorists killed by forces in Shopian encounter
Business Standard

Two terrorists eliminated in Sugan Shopian encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists were neutralised by the security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Sugan Zainapora area of Shopian district

Two terrorists were neutralised by the security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Sugan Zainapora area of Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

"Sugan Shopian encounter update: Two unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

The encounter started on Tuesday evening.

In a similar incident, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces here in the Samboora area of Awantipora district on September 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 07 2020. 08:35 IST

