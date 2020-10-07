Delhi govt to spray bio-decomposer in fields to prevent stubble burning

Chief Minister on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government will start spraying bio-decomposer solution prepared by Pusa Research Institute from October 11 to prevent

Kejriwal made the announcement while talking to the media after inspecting the process of preparation of the bio-decomposer solution by Pusa Research Institute at Kharkhari Nahar village in the Najafgarh area of the capital.

"The process of the spraying solution in fields will be started from Tuesday. From October 11, we will start spraying the solution in fields of farmers of Delhi. It is very cheap and affordable. On 700 hectare field of Delhi, we have to spend Rs 20 lakh only. It is very beneficial. It will help in reducing pollution," he added.

"The Institute has made capsules, with the help of which a solution is prepared. It dissolves the stem of stubble, converts it into compost, fertility of land increases and less fertiliser is used. Delhi government will provide the solution to farmers free of cost and spray it in farms," Kejriwal said.

"The solution will help in the disposal of stubble, without the involvement of stubble burning," he added.

During his visit to Kharkhari Nahar village, the Chief Minister interacted with farmers and scientists.

"In Delhi, farmers will no longer need to burn stubble. To convert stubble into fertilizer using bio-decomposer technology, Delhi government has started preparing solution on a large scale. Inspected the centre at Najafgarh and spoke to the scientists and farmers of Pusa Institute present there," Kejriwal tweeted.

Recently, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that all the states will conduct the trials of a decomposer, developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Pusa Institute to deal with the issue of

"ICAR-Pusa institute has conducted research for a decomposer. The trial of which will be conducted in several states this year, we are expecting less stubble will be burnt this year," Javadekar said.

