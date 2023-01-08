Rahul Gandhi raising issues that need to be researched: CM Bhupesh Baghel

-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while interacting with the media on Saturday suggested research be conducted on 'people staying without clothes' as Rahul Gandhi enters Haryana leading 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
Baghel made this suggestion when asked about the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi roaming in just a t-shirt in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
He said, "It's not happening for the first time in the country. Naga Sadhus, Digambar Jain Muni, many people stay without clothes. Research should be done on the issues which Rahul Ji is raising."
Baghel also took a jibe at the Central government and Home Minister Amit Shah before his visit to the state. He claimed, "He (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) is coming (to state) for Lok Sabha polls and not for state Assembly polls. Bharatiya Janata Party is taking forward two of its favourite topics: conversion and polarization. In the last four years, our party increased the income of all the groups including farmers and women."
The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' marched in Karnal, Haryana today along with colourful processions. Despite the dense fog covering most of the northern belt, the supporters of the yatra waived the national flag and danced to the beat of the drums on Saturday.
The yatra entered Haryana through Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat and is expected to cover four districts across the state from January 5 to 10.
Bharat Jodo Yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts.
First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 08:22 IST
