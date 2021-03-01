UAE welcomes recent Indo-Pak ceasefire, refers border as 'disputed'

-
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the reinforcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the UAE Foreign Ministry.
In the statement released on Sunday, the UAE ministry emphasised the importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire between the "two friendly countries in Kashmir".
India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Thursday to strictly observe the 2003 Ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC).
United Nations, the United States already welcomed the announcement. Now UAE has welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistani armies across the disputed borders in Kashmir.
The ministry referred to the disputed border between Indian and Pakistan in Kashmir in its statement.
"The UAE has welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistani armies across the disputed borders in Kashmir. UAE has close historical ties with the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and that it commends the efforts of the two countries to reach this achievement. It also stressed that this is an important step towards achieving security, stability and prosperity in the region," the statement read.
"UAE foreign ministry emphasised the importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire between the two friendly countries in Kashmir to the benefit of both sides and committing to diplomatic means - through dialogue - to build bridges of confidence and establish a lasting peace that achieves the aspirations of both peoples," it added.
The agreement on ceasefire was reached during a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.
Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere".
