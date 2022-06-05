UAPA case: SIA conducts raids at various places along LoC in Poonch

-
ALSO READ
Merely smuggling gold not terrorist act under UAPA: Delhi High Court
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in Poonch
SIA urges India to align with Europe, 120 nations on spectrum allocation
Delhi riots: HC defers hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case
SC dismisses Madhya Pradesh govt's review petition in UAPA case
-
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at various important locations in the border district of Poonch here in connection with a terrorism-related case, officials said.
A special team of SIA Jammu visited the border district of Poonch in connection with the investigation of an important case of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, they said.
The team visited various important locations on the border and conducted search and seizure, they said.
It is worth mentioning here that Director SIA after reviewing the working of SIA Jammu has issued strict directions to speed up investigations to unearth terror networks.
The SIA is a specialized agency constituted by the government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU