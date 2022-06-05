Eight students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Kerala

-
Kerala Health Minister Veena George has ordered the food safety commissioner and director of the women and child welfare department to conduct an enquiry and submit the report after eight students of a primary school were hospitalised due to a suspected food poisoning on Saturday.
The incident took place in the government upper primary school at Kayamkulam in Kerala's Alappuzha district.
According to the health department officials, about 18 students were undergoing treatment for feeling uneasiness after having a mid-day meal at the school on Friday. The officials had visited the school and collected samples of food and water.
As many as four students of an Anganwadi at Kottarakkara in the Kollam district were reportedly admitted to the hospital following complaints of uneasiness.
In another incident of suspected food poisoning, a 17-year-old schoolgirl has died and 18 others have fallen sick on May 2 after consuming "rotten shawarma" at a food stall in Cheruvathur town of Kasaragod district in Kerala.
The Kerala Health minister Veena George has directed an investigation into the incident and has sought a report from the authorities.
Meanwhile, the shop where students consumed shawarma has been sealed and the cook has been taken into custody by police.
"The shop has been closed and the cook has been taken into custody. Food poisoning may be the primary reason for this. Health Department is monitoring the situation. A special team has also been constituted to investigate the matter," said M Rajagopalan, MLA Trikaripur.
The MLA further informed that the samples of the shawarma have also been sent for testing.
