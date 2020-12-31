UK at 'critical moment' as 1-day rise in Covid deaths nears 1,000: Johnson

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
UK coronavirus death toll tops 50,000; total caseload at 1,256,725
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Pandemic toll on US to be 4x of Great Recession
World Coronavirus Dispatch: UK economic recovery runs into trouble
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Pathogen can last 28 days on glass and currency
-
The United Kingdom is at a "critical moment" in the fight against COVID-19 as the single-day rise to the country's death toll neared 1,000 on Wednesday, the largest increase since April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
"Yesterday, sadly, we recorded almost 1,000 deaths across the UK for the first time since April. So at this critical moment, with the prospect of freedom within reach, we've got to redouble our efforts to contain the virus," the prime minister said at a press briefing.
Earlier in the day, the UK Department of Health and Social Care confirmed that 981 people had died due to coronavirus disease-related complications over the preceding 24 hours, the largest single-day increase since the end of April.
The UK also registered 50,023 new positive tests for the coronavirus disease over the past day, health officials said, as the country battles a surge in cases linked to the discovery of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 that is believed to be more transmissible ...
During the press conference, Johnson said that the government would follow a new immunization strategy, which would delay the administration of a second vaccine dose until 12 weeks after an individual has received their first shot. This scheme, the prime minister said, would give more people the protection offered by a single dose of the vaccine.
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency on Wednesday morning issued emergency use approval for a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, the second such vaccine to be cleared for use in the country.
The UK has already begun vaccinating elderly and at-risk individuals with a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech after the regulatory body issued emergency use approval in early December.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU