Punjab lifts night curfew from Jan 1 due to decline in Covid cases

-
ALSO READ
Punjab withdraws night curfew from January 1 amid decline in cases
Punjab imposes daily night curfew from tomorrow as Covid-19 cases surge
Karnataka government imposes night curfew from Dec 24 till Jan 1
60-hr curfew in Ahmedabad, people throng markets to buy essentials
Karnataka revises night curfew schedule; to come into effect from Dec 24
-
The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to lift the night curfew from January 1 and advised people to follow coronavirus guidelines.
Disclosing this here, an official spokesperson said restrictions regarding the night curfew in all cities and towns will remain until December 31.
These restrictions will no longer be applicable from January 1 due to recent downtrend in COVID-19 cases, he said.
The night curfew was reimposed in Punjab from December 1. The government had also restricted the number of people at indoor and outdoor gatherings up to 100 and 250, respectively.
Now, it has been decided to further relax the restrictions to 200 and 500 people at all indoor and outdoor social gatherings, respectively.
He said the district authorities will ensure strict implementation of all directives of the Centre regarding coronavirus.
He said penalties will be imposed for the violation of the COVID-19 appropriate behavior.
So far, the state has reported 1,66,239 coronavirus cases, including 5,331 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU