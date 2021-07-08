UK's daily Covid-19 cases pass 32,000 for first time since January

-
ALSO READ
Britain's Prince Philip in hospital for third night for observation, rest
Britain sets out blueprint to keep fintech 'crown' after Brexit
Britain emerges as a test case in Europe as it attempts to control Covid-19
Bank of England holds off more stimulus as Covid-19 vaccines roll out
UK banks face savings glut on road to Covid-19 pandemic recovery
-
Britain has reported another 32,548 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest daily increase since January, according to official figures released on Wednesday.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,990,916, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The country also recorded another 33 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 128,301. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
More than 45.5 million people in Britain have received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine and over 34 million people have received two doses, the official figures showed.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that most Covid-19 restrictions are set to end on July 19 as part of the final step of England's roadmap out of the lockdown.
This will be confirmed on July 12 following a review of the latest data by the British government.
The plans were greeted with mixed reactions.
Leader of the main opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer accused Johnson of putting the country on course for a "summer of chaos and confusion" with his plans, Sky News reported.
But when answering questions at the parliament, Johnson said that the government was taking a prudent approach by "moving away from self-isolation towards testing over the course of the next few weeks", according to media reports.
To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the US as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU