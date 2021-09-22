Over 801.3 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

-
More than 80.13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories, out of which, more than 4.52 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with them, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.
As per the information shared by the ministry, the Centre has provided 80,13,26,335 vaccine doses to the states and union territories so far (free of cost channel) through the direct state procurement category and 48 lakh doses are in the pipeline.
"4,52,07,660 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered," it stated.
"In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories," it added.
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021, to ramp up the speed of vaccination in the country.
Meanwhile, 82.65 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under a nationwide vaccination drive.
