Ukraine crisis: MEA control room received over 13K calls, 9K e-mails

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
PM sets evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine as top priority
Govt mulling to 'accommodate' evacuated medical students in Indian colleges
IndiGo to operate flights to Budapest, Bucharest to evacuate Indians
4th flight with 198 Indians stuck in Ukraine leaves from Bucharest: EAM
-
The control room set up in the Ministry of External Affairs to oversee the evacuation of Indian nationals starnded in war-torn Ukraine received more than 13,000 calls and over 9,000 e-mails since February 16, sources in the ministry said.
So far, over 20,000 Indians, mostly students, have been evacuated since the government launched 'Operation Ganga' -- the mission to bring back Indian citizens from war-hit Ukraine.
The control room was set up to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals stranded in the east European country amid simmering tension prevailing between Russia and Ukraine since the end of January.
In addition, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine also set up a 24-hour helpline to assist Indian nationals stuck there.
The evacuation of Indian nationals began two days after Russia initiated military action against Ukraine on February 24.
Apart from commercial aircraft, the government also pressed into service IAF's transport aircraft C-17 Globe Master to speed-up the evacuation process.
On Friday, over 600 Indian students, who were stuck in Sumy in Ukraine, were brought back to India by three flights, including one IAF C-17 Globe Master.
The governments of Russia and Ukraine provided a humanitarian corridor on March 8 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia President Vladimir Putin on March 7, requesting them to provide safe passage to evacuate remaining Indian nationals stuck in the war-torn country.
--IANS
ams/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU