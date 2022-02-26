Ukraine has renewed Cold War between Western countries, Russia: Expert

-
ALSO READ
Russia says video shows tanks, military equipment leaving Crimea
US deploys additional troops to defend NATO allies in eastern Europe: Biden
Ukraine's economy is another victim of Russia's ''hybrid war''
UK considers more troops for NATO amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
'Russia launched war on Ukraine': NATO chief calls for summit of leaders
-
The recent military operation by Russia in Ukraine has renewed the Cold War between the Western countries and Russia, Srikanth Kondapalli, Dean of School of International Studies at JNU said on Friday.
He also cautioned that the Russian actions in Ukraine may embolden China in initiating Galwan like incident.
Referring to the military operations by Russia in Ukraine and the announcements of new rounds of sanctions by the Western countries on Moscow, Kondapalli said, "the retaliation, counter retaliation has led to the renewal of the Cold War between the western countries and Russia."
Kondapalli discussed the impact of the military action of Russia on the world while addressing an online event organised by Red Lantern Analytica, an international relations observer group based out of New Delhi.
Highlighting the constant deployment of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) troops and heavy machinery close to the Russian borders since 1999, he said, "NATO membership of the former Soviet Union republics has made sure that the Cold War between West and Russia continued even after the collapse of USSR."
"Russia argues that Ukraine has been violating its sovereignty and integrity. They think that Ukraine may be conspiring to counter Russia and hence the Russian security interests are threatened," he said.
Emphasizing on the close cooperation between China and Russia, he said, "With Russian actions in Ukraine, we may also see China getting emboldened in initiating another Galwan like incident."
Talking about India's potential course of action, Kondapalli asserted that India has to look at "which countries have supported India in the security council.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU