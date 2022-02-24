PM Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate cessation of violence

-
In a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed for immediate cessation of violence and asserted that differences between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through "honest and sincere" dialogue.
During their conversation, Modi also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here said.
President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine, it said.
The prime minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue, the PMO said.
Prime Minister Modi appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue, it said.
The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest, the PMO said.
India has been pressing for de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries.
The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after Putin announced the military operation against the country.
The Modi-Putin telephonic talk came hours after Ukraine sought India's support in defusing the crisis following the Russian attack on the country and said it was "deeply dissatisfied" with New Delhi's position on the deteriorating situation.
Ambassador of Ukraine to India Igor Polikha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among a very few global leaders to whom President Putin listens to and New Delhi can leverage its proximity with Moscow to control the situation
