JUST IN
Top headlines: RIL's green hydrogen biz, Sebi moots ASBA-like system
LIVE: Union Cabinet to meet today; political resolution discussion likely
TMS Ep349: India Inc yearly outlook, UPI, power stocks, trans-shipment hub
Union Cabinet to meet today; discussion on political resolution likely
China's GDP growth falls to 3% in 2022, second lowest growth in 50 years
India in advanced stage to deliver on global plan for TB vaccine: Mandaviya
Modi govt taking decisions for people's welfare, not praises: Amit Shah
4 Jet Airways aircraft attached over non-payment of gratuity to employees
Not right to say Delhi govt has no control over bureaucrats: Centre to SC
BJP shows receipts of Rs 1,917 crore; Congress Rs 541 crore in FY22
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Top headlines: RIL's green hydrogen biz, Sebi moots ASBA-like system
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UNGA Prez Csaba Korosi to visit India this month, meet leaders, scientists

Korosi has a special interest in development, a key element of his agenda as Head of the General Assembly, and particularly in the water conservation element of it

Topics
UN General Assembly | India | Water Conservation

IANS  |  United Nations 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi, in New York
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi, in New York (Photo: PTI)

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi is visiting India later this month to meet officials and scientists, according to his Spokesperson Paulina Kubiak.

During his visit starting around January 29, he will also address the Indian Council of World Affairs and visit a water conservation project, Kubiak said on Tuesday.

Korosi has a special interest in development, a key element of his agenda as Head of the General Assembly, and particularly in the water conservation element of it.

Before his election as UN General Assembly President, he was the Environmental Sustainability Director in the Hungarian President's Office and the President's point person at the High-Level Panel on Water co-convened by the UN Secretary-General and the President of the World Bank Group in 2016.

Among the topics expected to figure in Korosi's talks in India are the country's presidency of the G20 group of major industrialised and emerging economies and Security Council reform, a priority for India.

Laying out his priorities for the rest of the Assembly session on Tuesday, he promised to "spare no efforts to facilitate" efforts for reform.

He referred to the failure of the Security Council to act on the Russian invasion of Ukraine to underline the urgency for reform and said, "Let the disappointing lessons we have learned inspire the negotiations on Security Council reform, with the goal of creating a better functioning Council."

In December 2022, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Korosi in New York and discussed India's G20 presidency and the reform of multilateral institutions.

Korosi, who has been meeting scientists, has emphasised the importance of science in guiding policy and used a vivid phrase, "from microscopes to microphones" to illustrate the need for scientific input before debating.

UN General Assembly Presidents have made it a tradition to visit India for discussions with leaders and top diplomats and the seven predecessors of Korosi -- Abdulla Shahid, Volkan Bozkir, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, Miroslav Lajcak, Peter Thomson, Mogens Lykketoft -- have all made the trip.

From India, Korosi will go to China where he is to meet officials and visit the International Research Centre of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals that supports the UN efforts for reaching development targets, Kubiak said.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

--IANS

arul/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UN General Assembly

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 09:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU