Unhappy with CM's principal secretary, Rajasthan min asks to be removed

-
ALSO READ
There is no casteism in UP politics, claims UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Rajasthan Budget: Tourism gets industry status; CM promises 100,000 jobs
Gehlot presents agri Budget; proposes Rs 5K cr for CM Krishak Saathi Yojana
Rajasthan allows proposal to do away with job interviews for most services
'Nothing to do with politics', says Nitish on his presence at RJD's Iftar
-
Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna Thursday expressed anguish over the conduct of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's principal secretary, referring to him as the "minister of all the departments", and said he would prefer being removed as a minister.
Chandna made his displeasure public through a tweet, saying he does not want to hold on to the "dishonourable" ministerial post.
"I request the honourable chief minister to relieve me of this dishonourable ministerial post and give the charge of all my departments to Shri Kuldeep Ranka ji. He is anyway the minister of all the departments," he tweeted in Hindi, without elaborating.
Ranka is the principal secretary to the chief minister.
The development comes just days ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan and indicates resentment within the party. Just a week ago, Congress MLA from Dungarpur Ganesh Ghogra sent his resignation to Gehlot in protest against a police case against him.
BJP leaders latched onto Chandna's tweet to attack the Congress government.
"The ship is sinkingThe trends for 2023 begin to arrive," BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted, attacking the screenshot of Chandna's tweet.
"This is an example of the 'governance' of the Ashok Gehlot government. It shows the weakness of the party high command. It also shows the influence of bureaucracy on the government," Poonia told PTI.
"This has a pattern. Earlier, Ganesh Ghoghra sent resignation and now Chandna has offered the resignation. This impacts governance," he said.
BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said the ministers and MLAs do not have confidence in the Congress government of Rajasthan.
"The minister is demanding freedom from this corrupt government. If this is the condition of the ministers in the government, then what would be the condition of the public," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU