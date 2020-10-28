Uniform Civil Code should be implemented, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

-
Shiv Sena has mentioned it earlier as well that Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in India, said party leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday while adding that if the Centre brings something like that, then his party will take a decision about it.
"We have said it before also that Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in the country. If the government brings something like that, then we will take a decision about it," said Raut on being asked whether the Central Government should bring a Uniform Civil Code.
Raut further stated that the Central Government should take stern steps if the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and others want to re-impose Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of China.
"If Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and others want to re-impose Article 370 in Kashmir with help of China then central govt should take strict steps. If any person who wants to unfurl tri-colour in Kashmir is stopped, then I consider it as 'Rashtra droh'," said Raut.
Meanwhile, International Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Surendra Jain has backed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's reported demand for a debate on the Uniform Civil Code.
RSS Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had on Sunday reportedly said there should be a public debate on the Uniform Civil Code. He, however, left it to the government to decide if it was time to bring a bill on it or not. The RSS is the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
