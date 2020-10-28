Kerala gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer taken into ED custody

Suspended IAS officer M



Sivasankar, facing probe in the case, was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from a city hospital on Wednesday, soon after a court rejected his anticipatory bail petition in the matter.

A team of ED officials reached the Ayurveda hospital here, where the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister was undergoing treatment and detained him.

Sivasankar was later taken to Ernakulam by car.

Earlier in the day, the High Court passed order on two separate anticipatory bail pleas filed by Sivasankar apprehending arrest by Customs investigating the smuggling angle and ED probing the money trail in the case, dismissing them.

Central agencies--- Investigating Agency, Customs and the Enforcement Directorate, are conducting separate inquiries into the seizure of gold worth nearly Rs 15 crore from a "diplomatic baggage" at Thiruvananthapuram International airport on July 5.

Several people, including two former employees of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S, have been arrested by the central agencies in connection with the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)