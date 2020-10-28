PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti calls NIA 'pet agency' of BJP after Kashmir raids

-
ALSO READ
Mehbooba Mufti should go to Pakistan with family: Gujarat Deputy CM
Jammu and Kashmir BJP demands Mehbooba Mufti's arrest for seditious remarks
3 PDP leaders resign from party after Mufti's statement on national flag
Will hoist tricolour once flag of erstwhile J&K is restored: Mehbooba Mufti
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking Mehbooba Mufti's release today
-
People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has become BJP's pet agency to intimidate and browbeat those who refuse to fall in line.
Her remark came after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Srinagar, Bandipora and Bengaluru including the residence of Khurram Parvaiz, offices of NGO Athrout and Greater Kashmir Trust.
"NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line," Mufti tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU