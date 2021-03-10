Union Minister Anurag Thakur promoted as Captain in Territorial Army

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha impasse ends as Anurag Thakur expresses anguish over his remarks
PLI scheme to be game-changer for manufacturing sector: Thakur
Some states against borrowing options to meet GST shortfall: MoS Finance
Govt open to evaluate and explore cryptocurrencies, says Anurag Thakur
Ladakh to get more than 6th schedule benefits under Modi govt: Thakur
-
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday became the first serving MP to be appointed as Captain in the Territorial Army.
The four-time BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur was commissioned into the Territorial Army as a Lieutenant by the then Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dalbir S Suhag TA in July 2016, according to a statement.
Thakur was promoted as Captain in the 124 Sikh regiment, it said.
"I am extremely honoured to have been promoted to the rank of Captain. I would like to reaffirm my commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India," the minister said.
He said his grandfather and great grandfather had served in the Army.
"I come from DevBhoomi Himachal which has a long tradition of serving in the armed forces. I am glad I could carry on the mantle of my ancestors. It's a privilege to wear the uniform," he said.
Thakur said it is an honour for him to serve the society as a parliamentarian and he will always be ready to serve his country on the call of duty from his regiment in the Territorial Army.
Thakur joined the Army after clearing the SSB exam and a personal interview conducted in Chandigarh.
He underwent over two weeks of pre-qualification training held in Bhopal.
The Territorial Army that is the second line of defence in the hierarchy, comprises volunteers who are imparted military training for about a month in a year.
The Territorial Army can be pressed into national service in case of any emergency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU