Karnataka Min asks Wistron staff to approach authorities to solve problems

As production resumed in the iPhone manufacturing plant of Taiwan-based Wistron Corp in Kolar, months after it was vandalised over salary issues, Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar appealed to the employees to never resort to violence and resolve problems with the government help.
Shettar was at the Wistron's Narasapura facility in Kolar district, where a section of workers had gone on a rampage in December last causing destruction, over salary related issues.
The Minister said unnecessary incidents such as violence can affect the lives of thousands of employees.
"If any problem arises in the future, bring the matter to the notice of the District authorities and authorities concerned," he said.
Shettar interacted with the workers and inquired about their present status.
The company had removed its vice president following the violence and admitted that there were lapses, which will be rectified.
