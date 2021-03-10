Indian Navy's third Scorpene class submarine commissioned

-
ALSO READ
In pics: Mazagon Dock commissioned Submarine INS Karanj into Indian Navy
Indian Navy gets third Scorpene submarine, to be commissioned as INS Karanj
In pictures: Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' launched
Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' launched at Mazagon Dock
China protests latest US Navy mission in South China Sea; deploys ships
-
Indian Navy's third stealth
Scorpene class Submarine INS Karanj was commissioned here on Wednesday.
Former Navy chief Admiral V S Shekhawat, who was part of the commissioning crew of the old Karanj and later the Commanding officer during the 1971 IndoPak war, was the chief guest for the ceremony at the Naval Dockyard.
Six Scorpene class submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with Naval Group, France, a Navy spokesperson said in a release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU