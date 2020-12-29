Union Minister Choubey under isolation after testing Covid-19 positive

-
ALSO READ
Third Covid-19 wave: 50% rise in Delhi's home isolation cases in two weeks
Lockdown from Mar 25 to May 31 controlled progression of Covid-19: Govt
Home isolation helps asymptomatic Covid-19 patients: Goa CM Sawant
No home isolation for Covid-19 patients with conditions like HIV, cancer
Covid-19: Kejriwal dubs home isolation a success, says 15,000 being treated
-
Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.
In a tweet, Choubey informed on Monday thatheunderwent a testafter showing initial symptoms of coronavirus infection.
He urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.
"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus infection, I got a test done and the report came positive.My health is fine and I am following all guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate themselves and get a test done," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU