Union Minister Choubey under isolation after testing Covid-19 positive

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

In a tweet, Choubey informed on Monday thatheunderwent a testafter showing initial symptoms of infection.

He urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.

"On getting the initial symptoms of infection, I got a test done and the report came positive.My health is fine and I am following all guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate themselves and get a test done," he said.

