Union Ministers, CMs of North East Region attend dinner hosted by Assam CM

Ahead of the seven days ongoing Valedictory functions in the North East ending on 4 May, several Union Ministers including Sarbananda Sonowal and G Kishan Reddy and the Chief Ministers of all northeastern states met for a dinner at the residence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, and discussed several issues of the North East.
The DoNER Ministry had organised this 'North East Festival' as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from April 28 to May 4.
The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) had organised a seven-day 'Valedictory Ceremony' with the spirit of "Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi", and the intention to highlight the beauty of the North East and its achievements in various fields through the festival.
As per a press statement by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on April 26, President Ram Nath Kovind will also attend the ceremony on Wednesday, i.e, today.
"Had the privilege to host a dinner for the Union Ministers and my fellow CMs from North East Region (NER). The special get together provided an opportunity to discuss issues, in an informal setting, relating to the North East (NE), which is fast turning into a growth centre, as envisioned by Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji," the state CM tweeted.
The festival was attended by the Governor of Assam and Nagaland, Prof Jagdish Mukhi; Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal; Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, and the Minister of State Mdoner B.L. Verma.
Under the spirit of "Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi, various programmes were slotted across all the eight States. These programmes covered all the areas which are critical to the development of the North East including infrastructure, investment potential, energy needs and the role of women in the development of the North East.
