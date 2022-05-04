PM Narendra Modi meets Queen of Denmark Margrethe II in Copenhagen

Queen of Denmark Margrethe II extended a warm reception to Prime Minister here on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi felicitated the Queen on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign, (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

The 82-year-old Queen has been Denmark's reigning monarch since 1972. The Danish monarchy is one of the oldest in the world.

