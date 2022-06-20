United Airlines to start daily flights from Bengaluru to SF by 2022-end

-
ALSO READ
US airlines say China blocking flights' entry amid Covid-19 restrictions
Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport, arrested
San Francisco to return to in-person work next week as Omicron cases dip
Heavy overnight rains leave 2 dead in submerged car in California
California to require Covid vaccine booster shots for health care workers
-
United Airlines is scheduled to begin daily flights from here to San Francisco in the last quarter of 2022, according to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.
Australian national carrier Qantas will begin four weekly flights to Sydney from September 14, the airport said in a statement on Monday while giving an update on the international flight operations.
Two weekly flights to Tel Aviv (Air India) and daily flights to Seattle (American Airlines) are also planned in the near future, it said.
Additionally, new routes launched a few months before the outbreak of the pandemic have already been re-connected.
Addis Ababa, (connected by Ethiopian Airlines), Amsterdam (by KLM), and Tokyo Narita (by Japan Airlines) have been reinstated from Bengaluru, it said.
Japan Airlines will increase frequency to Tokyo Narita to thrice a week, effective August this year, and KLM plans to further increase frequency on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route from the current three weekly frequencies to four-times-a-week beginning next month.
The Kempegowda airport said it has witnessed robust growth in international flight operations, connecting 23 international destinations in May 2022 -- the highest in south India.
The airport witnessed 15 per cent higher international Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) per day between March and April this year while May alone saw 48 per cent growth in ATMs.
Additionally, average daily international traffic increased to 9,300 passengers by the fourth week of May, compared to 6,500 in April and 5,500 in March, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU