United Nations India, Niti, Discovery join hands to celebrate Covid heroes

Recognising India's unsung selfless heroes who went out of their way to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations in India, NITI Aayog and Discovery Channel have joined hands to celebrate them through a three-part documentary series 'Bharat Ke Mahaveer'.
The campaign will celebrate Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness -- extending a helping hand to the vulnerable, going that extra mile -- selflessly and without any expectation, the UN said in a statement.
'Bharat Ke Mahaveer' will air on Discovery Channel to celebrate the actions by 12 champions from across India who, through their exemplary actions have been spreading a ray of hope, coming together in strength and solidarity.
The series will be co-hosted by the UN Secretary-General's SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Advocate Dia Mirzaand actorSonu Sood,who was recently conferred the 'Special Humanitarian Action Award' by the Government of Punjab for his humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 crisis, the statement added.
