UP bypolls: Cong candidate served notice for alleged electoral bribery

Legal action has been initiated against the candidate in the Ghatampur Assembly segment, Dr. Kripa Shankar Sankhwar after he was caught on camera giving money to a villager.

Bypolls are to be held in Ghatampur on November 3.

The video showing the candidate giving currency note to a person during campaigning in a village, had gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

His followers were seen accompanying him in the video.

The purported video triggered a controversy with the rival candidates accusing the candidate of trying to influence the voters in the constituency by distributing money among them.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Ghatampur, Arun Kumar, said, "The purported video has been acknowledged and we have issued a notice to the candidate in the matter."

Krishna Murari Shukla, BJP president (Rural) said, "The candidate was clearly seen distributing money to a man in the video. He was trying to influence voters by giving him money. It clearly violates the model code of conduct of elections. We have sent a complaint to the Election Commission."

Sankhwar, however, denied the charge. "In the video, I am giving my visiting card to a villager during campaigning. It is a conspiracy and someone has shot a video to blackmail me."

