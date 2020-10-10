Congress announces candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand bypolls

The on Friday announced six candidates for Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and next month.

In Jharkhand, the party, which is part of the JMM-led government, has nominated former Youth state President Kumar Jaimangal from Bermo, where a bypoll was necessitated by the death of his father and sitting MLA, veteran trade union leader Rajendra Singh.

In Uttar Pradesh, the has picked Dr Kamlesh Singh for the Naugawan Sadat assembly seat, Sushil Chaudhary from Bulandshahr, Snehlata for Tundla, Kripa Shankar for the Ghatampur seat and Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi for Deoria.

