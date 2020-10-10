Congress announces candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand bypolls

-
ALSO READ
AITUC condemns UP's move to privatise electricity, arrest of unionists
Ram Vilas Paswan was efficient administrator, mass leader: Manmohan Singh
UPCC President, other party workers held while protesting farm laws
Congress will launch agitation against 'dismal' law and order in UP: Lallu
Tribal priests from Jharkhand to take part in Ram Temple bhoomi pujan
-
The Congress on Friday announced six candidates for Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand next month.
In Jharkhand, the party, which is part of the JMM-led government, has nominated former Youth Congress state President Kumar Jaimangal from Bermo, where a bypoll was necessitated by the death of his father and sitting MLA, veteran trade union leader Rajendra Singh.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has picked Dr Kamlesh Singh for the Naugawan Sadat assembly seat, Sushil Chaudhary from Bulandshahr, Snehlata for Tundla, Kripa Shankar for the Ghatampur seat and Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi for Deoria.
--IANS
miz/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor